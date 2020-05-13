|
ESTHER I. BRECHT Cedar Rapids Esther I. Brecht, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Winslow House in Marion, Iowa. Private services will be held at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Esther was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John and Isabelle (Winder) Ramey. In 1951, she graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids. On April 11, 1957, Esther married Andrew P. Brecht in Morris, Ill. Esther worked at Amana Refrigeration for 25 years. Esther enjoyed bowling and going to Las Vegas but loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Esther is survived by her children, Ed (Connie) Brecht, Jim (Pam) Brecht, Roger Brecht and Tom Brecht, all of Cedar Rapids, Kelly (Bill) Harp of Great Falls, Mont., Kim (Bill) Connolly of Marion and David (Deb) Brecht of North Liberty; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and first cousin, John Winder of Mount Vernon. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, John and Isabelle Ramey; husband, Andrew Brecht; brother, Robert Ramey; and sister, Edith Galloway. Memorials may be directed to the . Please share a memory of Esther at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituary.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020