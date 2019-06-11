|
ESTHER EDGERTON Lisbon Graveside funeral services for Esther Edgerton, 78, of Corydon, formerly of Lisbon, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Corydon Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Corydon Housing Association, 511 E. Jackson St., Corydon. On June 8, 2019, Esther Edgerton departed this world. Esther was a hard worker, working a variety of jobs over the years. She retired from Knight Rifle in 2005. Esther is survived by her children, A. Ross (Chris) Edgerton of Prairieburg and Evelyn "Lou" (Scott) Wolfe of Solon; two sisters, Eldora Blaine of Corydon and Joyce Abbott of Elgin, Ill.; brother, Eugene (Marsha) Parham of Corydon; sisters-in-law, Beverly Parham and Dorothy Parham of Corydon and Marge Parham of Collins; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
