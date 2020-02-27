Home

Esther Ellen Feltz

Esther Ellen Feltz Obituary
ESTHER ELLEN FELTZ Washington Esther Ellen Feltz, 79, of Washington, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2020, at her home with family by her side. Celebration of Life services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will be present from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday to receive friends. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for the . Online condolences may be sent for Esther's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. She is survived by three sons, Benge Feltz and wife Regina of Kalona, Iowa, Mark Feltz of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Dennis Feltz of Fulton, Ill.; stepdaughter, Jennie Feltz of Wayland, Mo.; three grandchildren, Jared, Daniel and Barbara; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Gorman of Pine River, Minn.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
