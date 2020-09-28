1/1
Esther J. Oldaker
1932 - 2020
ESTHER J. OLDAKER Cedar Rapids Esther J. Oldaker was born Jan. 27, 1932. She passed away on Sept. 25, 2020, after a brief illness. She was united in marriage to Ronald E. Oldaker on May 21, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2015. Esther worked for Rockwell Collins most of her life as an assembler and retired in 1989. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy (Traci Williams) Hampson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a grandson, Matthew (Shannon); and three great-grandchildren, Dalton, Katelyn and Shaun. Per Esther's request, there will be no visitation or services. Inurnment will take place in the Cedar Memorial Mausoleum Columbarium. Please leave a message or tribute to the Oldaker family on our website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
