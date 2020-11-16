ESTHER KANG Iowa City Esther Kang, 56, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in her home. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City (social distancing guidelines are enforced and masks are required – thank you). Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. at All Nations Baptist Church in Iowa City, with Pastor Jong Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Esther Kang Memorial Fund. Esther was born Jan. 2, 1964, in Seoul, Korea, the daughter of Sangkook and Seungja (Lee) Nam. She grew up in Seoul and completed her schooling there. Esther married Eric Kang on May 23, 1992, in Seoul, and the couple moved to Norfolk, Va. Relocating to Iowa City in February of 2000, Esther and Eric made their home here, where they raised their two children, Timothy and Sarah. Survivors include her husband, Eric; son, Timothy Kang (Teresa) of Iowa City; daughter, Sarah Kang of Wheaton, Ill.; sister, Mikyung Nam of South Korea; mother-in-law, Yupbee Kang, sister-in-law, Eunjin Chang, and brother-in-law, Hongkoo Kang, all of Medford, N.J.; a brother-in-law, Okkoo Kang (Soomi) of Olney, Md.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. Condolences can be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
