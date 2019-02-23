|
ESTHER MARIE UDEN Marengo Esther Marie Uden, 80, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo, with Pastor Andrew Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Earlville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Esther is survived by her four children, Joel (Deb) Uden of Coralville, Cheryl (Kevin) Zumbach of Dubuque, Julie Engelken of Des Moines and Jeff (Nancy) Uden of Hudson; 11 grandchildren, Alan (Jessie) Zirtzman, Amy Zirtzman (Josh Cole), Megan Uden, Jenna Uden, Carrie (Ryan) Frasher, Sarah Wolf (Tom Wilson), Brian (Lindsay) Wolf, Josh Engelken, Gabrielle Engelken, Justi (Sam) Folladori and Trey Uden (Molly Dvorak); 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Janet) Stock; and a sister, Myra (Keith) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; a daughter, Sandra Zirtzman; a great-granddaughter, Sophie; a sister, Cathryn; and a brother, David. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019