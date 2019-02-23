Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Marengo, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Uden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Marie Uden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esther Marie Uden Obituary
ESTHER MARIE UDEN Marengo Esther Marie Uden, 80, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo, with Pastor Andrew Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Earlville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Esther is survived by her four children, Joel (Deb) Uden of Coralville, Cheryl (Kevin) Zumbach of Dubuque, Julie Engelken of Des Moines and Jeff (Nancy) Uden of Hudson; 11 grandchildren, Alan (Jessie) Zirtzman, Amy Zirtzman (Josh Cole), Megan Uden, Jenna Uden, Carrie (Ryan) Frasher, Sarah Wolf (Tom Wilson), Brian (Lindsay) Wolf, Josh Engelken, Gabrielle Engelken, Justi (Sam) Folladori and Trey Uden (Molly Dvorak); 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Janet) Stock; and a sister, Myra (Keith) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; a daughter, Sandra Zirtzman; a great-granddaughter, Sophie; a sister, Cathryn; and a brother, David. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now