Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther "Faye" Newman


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther "Faye" Newman Obituary
ESTHER "FAYE" (BEITZ) NEWMAN McGregor Esther "Faye" (Beitz) Newman, 88, of McGregor, Iowa, formerly of Alburnett, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at McGregor Care Facility. A celebration of Faye's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Burial will follow at Dunkard Cemetery in Midway, Iowa. Faye was born March 29, 1931, in Alburnett, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Emma Beitz. She graduated from Alburnett High School. Faye was united in marriage to Shannon Newman. Faye is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, CJ (John) Jackson; son, Dennis Newman; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Maggie Newman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Gary and Ken; and her brothers and sisters. Please share a memory of Faye at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -