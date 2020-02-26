|
ESTHER "FAYE" (BEITZ) NEWMAN McGregor Esther "Faye" (Beitz) Newman, 88, of McGregor, Iowa, formerly of Alburnett, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at McGregor Care Facility. A celebration of Faye's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Burial will follow at Dunkard Cemetery in Midway, Iowa. Faye was born March 29, 1931, in Alburnett, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Emma Beitz. She graduated from Alburnett High School. Faye was united in marriage to Shannon Newman. Faye is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, CJ (John) Jackson; son, Dennis Newman; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Maggie Newman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Gary and Ken; and her brothers and sisters. Please share a memory of Faye at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020