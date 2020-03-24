|
|
ESTHER P. BURRACK Mount Vernon Esther P. Burrack, 95, of Mount Vernon, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Hospice Unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Esther was born June 20, 1924, to Lee and Emma (Brokens) Sanford of Monticello, Iowa. She attended country school in rural Jones County and graduated from Monticello High School. Her first job was teaching in the rural country school, but she also worked as a telephone operator as well as in a local jewelry store in Monticello. After marrying her husband Paul on May 25, 1947 (married over 72 years!), they began farming and then eventually started their authentic log homes business. Paul was a carpenter and built the log homes and Esther ran the office and sales. Esther and Paul were blessed with five children, Stanley (Rayanne) of Ames, Iowa, Dennis (Nancy) of Anamosa, Randall (Leanne) of Grimes, Iowa, Carol Burrack of Visalia, Calif., and Janet (Jeff) Fliehler of Anamosa. They have 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with another one on the way soon. Esther wore many hats and enjoyed lots of hobbies. She had a large garden at their farms and grew just about everything a person could imagine. The cupboards were always full of wonderful canned fresh foods. She also loved to do sewing and crafts, and in her later years would sell items at craft shows with Paul and the intarsia projects that he made. Esther also enjoyed doing stained glass, bird watching, playing cards/pinochle, mushroom hunting and baking (her pies were the greatest). After retirement, Esther and Paul enjoyed traveling and would often see the county through Elderhostels. One such trip included a train ride through Mexico, which included enjoying her one (and only) margarita. Esther was a charter member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, and taught Sunday school and was a member of the Quilters Club. She made many quilts through her years to be donated to different charitable organizations. Esther is survived by her husband, Paul; brother, Richard Sanford of Monticello; her five children; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Leona and Wilma. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020