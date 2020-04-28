|
ESTOL R. "JIP" FLEMING Marion Estol R. "Jip" Fleming, 89, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Views Senior Living in Marion. Per state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having services for the public at this time. A private family service, officiated by Pastor Mike Morgan, will be held with burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Jip was born July 28, 1930, in Stockport, Iowa, the son of Fred and Bessie (Mahon) Fleming. He graduated from Stockport High School in 1947. Jip attended Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, where he was a star pitcher on the baseball team from 1947 to 1951. He was united in marriage with his high school sweetheart, Etta M. Rehkopf, on March 25, 1951, at the Stockport Methodist Church. Jip was drafted into the U.S. Army, served from 1952 until 1954, and was honorably discharged as a corporal. After the service, Jip pitched for the Fulton (KY) Lookouts, an affiliate of the Washington Senators. Jip was employed at Rockwell Collins beginning in 1954, until retiring in 1985. Jip lived and breathed everything baseball, where he enjoyed coaching Little League and Babe Ruth teams in Marion for many years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. It was a big day for him and his brother, Valvert, when the Cubs won the World Series title in 2016. He also enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes, Marion High School sports, taking care of his lawn, golfing and spending time with family and friends. Jip will be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to greet anyone who came across his path. Jip was a longtime member of the Marion Methodist Church. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Tana (Tom) Leaverton of Cedar Rapids; son, Morrie Fleming of Marion; three grandchildren, Michael Schmitt of Cedar Rapids, Holly (Eric) Sitzmann of Cedar Falls and Tommy Schmitt of Cedar Rapids; one great-grandson, Emmett Sitzmann; a brother, Valvert Fleming of Fairfield; sister-in-law, Wanda Abernathy of Burlington; and many nieces and nephews. Jip was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Etta; great-granddaughter, Ellie; sisters, Bernice Alley and Lois and her husband, Kay Jones; brother, Harold and his wife, Arveda Webber; and brother-in-law, Dick Rehkopf. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to local youth baseball programs. Please share a memory of Jip at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020