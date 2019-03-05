ETHEL L. MORSE CASTEEL North English The earth lost an angel and heaven gained one on Feb. 28, 2019, when Ethel Casteel left this world and was called to heaven. Ethel was a kind, loving, generous and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved God, her church, her family, her community, all types of word games, especially Scrabble, reading, quilting, game shows and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. Ethel was born Jan. 7, 1923, in rural Iowa County, Iowa, where she also grew up. She spent most of her life in North English, Iowa, a community she loved and supported until 2016, when she decided it was time to move to Kirksville, Mo., to be near two of her daughters. Ethel worked as a waitress, banker and librarian, but spent most of her working years alongside her husband, Bob, in their businesses, Bob's U-Save, The Grocery Sack and B&E Bakery. She was a member of the North English United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, the VFW Auxiliary, the North English Library Board, Reflections Book Club and Faith United Methodist Church. Ethel married Robert K. Casteel on Oct. 22, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2009. They were the proud parents of three daughters, Maxine MacDonald (Armel) of Omaha, Neb., and Marilyn Romine (Jeff) and Mariann Casteel Gibson, both of Kirksville, who survive them. They also are survived by six grandchildren, Doug MacDonald, Heidi MacDonald-Zanussi (Tony), Brian Romine (Anne), Amanda Romine Meeker (Matt), Melaina Gibson and Trey Gibson. Ethel also was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Hansen. Memorial gifts may be given in memory of Ethel to Faith United Methodist Church, Kirksville, or the English Valley Community Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 143, South English, IA 52335. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date in North English and Kirksville. Cremation services provided by A Simplified Funeral Solution. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary