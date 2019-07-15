ETHEL LOUISE MILLER West Amana Ethel Louise Miller, 98, of West Amana, passed away on July 13, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Middle Amana Church in Middle Amana, with Elder Andrea Haldy officiating. Burial will be in the West Amana Cemetery in West Amana. Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday, July 17, at the Middle Amana Church in Middle Amana. Memorials may be contributed to the Amana Church Society or Essence of Life Hospice in Amana. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Ethel is survived by a daughter-in-law, Ellen Miller of West Amana; a brother, Harvey Oehler of Middle Amana; and a sister-in-law, Elsie Oehler of Amana. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George, in 1997; a son, Gary, in 2017; a sister, Lucille Harbur; and two brothers, Orville and William Oehler. Ethel Oehler was born Sept. 23, 1920, in Williamsburg, the daughter of Otto and Louise (Bretschneider) Oehler. She graduated from Middle Amana High School in 1938. Ethel married George K. Miller on Oct. 15, 1938, at the West Amana Church. Ethel worked as a secretary at the Main Amana office and was postmaster at West Amana from 1956 to 1982. She was a member of the Amana Church and Postmasters National Association. Ethel loved being outdoors and tending to her large garden. She enjoyed canning, cooking and baking pies from her apple tree. She also was famous for her Christmas pretzels. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019