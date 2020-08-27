ETHEL M. ILTEN Cedar Rapids Ethel M. Ilten, 92, a resident of Cottage Grove Place, died there Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Private family services at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment in the Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. A livestream of the private family service can be viewed at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at client.tribucast.com/tcid/33590111
. Survivors include a daughter, Pamela (Steve) Strauss of Cedar Rapids; a son, Daniel (Suzanne) Ilten of Minneapolis, Minn.; two sisters, Eileen and Eldeen; and one brother, Roland. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee; a daughter, Vicki; a son, Doug; one sister, Bernice; and a brother, Roy. Ethel was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Waukon, the daughter of Edgar and Mildred (Larson) Vangen. She married Lee A. Ilten Jr. on March 6, 1948, in Cedar Rapids. Lee passed away in 2007. Ethel was a member of both the Cedar Rapids Country Club, Elmcrest, and Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved to entertain both family and friends and was an outstanding cook and baker. She and Lee traveled throughout the world and were among the first Americans to visit China in the early 70s. They both enjoyed the winters spent in their condominium in sunny Florida. Ethel forever will be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association. Please leave a message or tribute to Ethel's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
