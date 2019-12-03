|
|
ETHER LEE "SALLY" WRIGHT Cedar Rapids Ether Lee "Sally" Wright, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 237 Yazoo St., Lexington, Miss. Burial will be at Morgan Cemetery in Lexington. Sally was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Sidon, Miss., to James and Mary Francis (Nix) Sherrod. She married Theodis Wright on Aug. 12, 1963. She worked at Wilson Packing House/Farmstead Foods for 22 years until the business closed in 1990. Sally later worked at Living Center East and ManorCare as a laundry aide before retiring in 1993. Sally took pride in decorating the inside of her home, shopping, traveling and stopping at the casino to play the slots. Survivors include her husband, Theodis Wright; daughter, Lillie Wilson; granddaughters, Daniele (Donnie) Randle El and Shawna Wilson; great-grandchildren, Trey Richmond, Olivia Taylor and Imani Taylor, all of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Bonnie (Frank) Thomas, Sallie Mae Sherrod, Vance (Sylvia) Sherrod Jr., Bennie (Mary) Sherrod, F.M. Sherrod, Jack (Carolyn) Sherrod, Kenneth (Della) Sherrod, Bertha (Nix) Brown, Oliver Nix, Robert Nix and Hazel (Nix) Moore; a special niece, Edwina Morris; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, all of Mississippi. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Francis and James; her son, Elbert Wilson Jr.; two brothers, James Otis Sherrod and James Nix; and five sisters, Dorothy Sherrod, Mary Dell Sherrod, Mattie Sherrod, Ethel (Nix) Cooper and Willie Mae (Nix) Stansberry. Please share a memory of Sally at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019