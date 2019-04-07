|
EUGENE BLOUNT Victor Eugene Blount, 93, of Victor, died on April 2, 2019, at his home under hospice care. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. A funeral lunch will follow the service at the Victor American Legion Hall. Burial with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith Funeral Home, with the family present from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Eugene Blount Memorial Fund. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019