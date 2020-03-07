|
|
EUGENE "GENE" FISK Cedar Rapids Eugene "Gene" Fisk, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died March 5, 2020, following a sudden illness. Gene was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 6, 1940, to Merlin and Regina (Stock) Fisk and grew up in Springville. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 1958. He later attended college in Kansas City, Mo., and earned a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by Collins Radio for 36 years, retiring as an engineering supervisor. Gene married Jean Helm in Missouri and had two children, Karen and Kevin. He was later divorced and married Kay Fisk on Sept. 29, 1973, and was a loving father to her two daughters, Crystal and Cindy. Gene was a man with many talents and hobbies; he was a skillful woodworker, an avid gardener, a car buff, a golfer and a splendid gift-wrapper. His patience was legendary and he could fix anything. Gene's many interests included volunteering for the Salvation Army, working at Twin Pines golf course, and helping his dear friend Gwen at her pet salon. Gene was blessed to have traveled widely and crossed off a number of things on his bucket list, most recently a golfing trip to Scotland and a holiday in Costa Rica where he celebrated his 80th birthday. Gene loved his grandchildren and their families dearly. His happiest days were spent sharing the world with them. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kevin Fisk; and his daughter, Karen Fisk. He is survived by his sisters, Shirley O'Connor, Elgin, Ill., and Marletta (Fred) Ahl, West Bloomington, Minn.; his daughters, Crystal (Glen) Clark, Galena, Ill., and Cindy Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his grandson, Nathan (Alicia) Gross, Ankeny, Iowa; Stephanie (Matt) McCurdy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; granddaughters, Becky (Paul) Silvas, Fullerton, Calif., and Amanda Fisk, Portland, Ore.; grandson, Aaron (Jackie) Clark, Elmhurst, Ill.; and granddaughters, Ashley (Jason) Lara, San Vito, Costa Rica, Afton Clark, Ames, Iowa, and Kay Fisk. Gene also is survived by his beloved great-grandchildren, Norah Gross, Campbell McCurdy, Estella, Myles and Portia Clark, Bria and Lucas Pearson, and Madelynn Silvas. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the first responders. A memorial service: 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Inurnment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's name may be directed to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020