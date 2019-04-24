EUGENE H. GEFALLER Atkins Eugene H. Gefaller, 93, of Atkins, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 12:30 p.m. until services Friday at the chapel. Eugene was born to Charlie and Emma Gefaller on April 16, 1926, in Gorman, S.D. He married Nadine Fish at the Little Brown Church on June 27, 1947. Eugene worked at Quaker Oats for 36 years, retiring in 1988. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. What defined him as a loving, kind soul will continue on long after his passing through those lucky enough to have shared in his love. He is survived by wife, Nadine; daughter, Joyce (Tim); son, Ron; granddaughter, Angela; grandson, Brad (Victoria); and his two great-grandchildren, Camden and Luna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Emma; brothers, Ray and Lloyd; and sisters, Elda and Irene. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Eugene's family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary