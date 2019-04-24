Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Gefaller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Gefaller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene Gefaller Obituary
EUGENE H. GEFALLER Atkins Eugene H. Gefaller, 93, of Atkins, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 12:30 p.m. until services Friday at the chapel. Eugene was born to Charlie and Emma Gefaller on April 16, 1926, in Gorman, S.D. He married Nadine Fish at the Little Brown Church on June 27, 1947. Eugene worked at Quaker Oats for 36 years, retiring in 1988. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. What defined him as a loving, kind soul will continue on long after his passing through those lucky enough to have shared in his love. He is survived by wife, Nadine; daughter, Joyce (Tim); son, Ron; granddaughter, Angela; grandson, Brad (Victoria); and his two great-grandchildren, Camden and Luna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Emma; brothers, Ray and Lloyd; and sisters, Elda and Irene. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Eugene's family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now