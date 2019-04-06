Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Denison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene Hall "Gene" Denison

Obituary Condolences Flowers EUGENE "GENE" HALL DENISON North English Eugene "Gene" Hall Denison died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center in North English after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 18, 1935, to Earl and Maud (Hall) Denison near North English, Iowa. Gene attended Hinkletown School from kindergarten to third grade. When the family moved to North English in 1944, he attended the North English Public Schools and graduated in 1953. He loved sports and participated in basketball, baseball, football and track. Later in life, golf was his passion. Gene worked at Johnsons Locker for 15 years; Denison Brothers Well-Drilling and Pump Repair as co-owner with his brother, Wilford Denison, for five years; Amana Refrigeration as an OEM sales rep for 12 years; and the University of Iowa as an area maintenance mechanic, retiring in 1977 after 20 years. Gene was one of the original members of Knoll Ridge Country Club, serving as a president and board member. He served on the North English Fire Department and was an active member of the North English Jaycees. Gene was a member of the boys' and girls' athletic associations as an official referee. He ran the scoreboard clock at E.V. Schools for more than 50 years, as well as preparing for and officiating at many school sporting events. He loved to keep busy! Gene was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" Ann McNally at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North English on Aug. 13, 1960. He enjoyed playing golf, helping out at the EV School and Knoll Ridge Country Club, helping friends with projects and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Gene is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pat; two daughters, Deanne (Dan) Cornelison of Van Meter and Doreen Ferris of North English; six grandchildren, Max (Alyssa) Cornelison, Chase Ferris, Cole Ferris, Molly Cornelison, Jessica Drake and Chelsea Wright; seven great-grandchildren, Leila Cornelison, Falynn Ferris, Tristan, Mason and Kael Drake, and Olive and Magnolia Wright; two sisters, Darlene Sissel of Cedar Rapids and Janice (Marvin) Shirley of Minburn; a brother, Larry (Susan) Denison of Iowa City; a sister-in-law, Andrea Bartels; three brothers-in-law, Jim McNally, Tom Acciavatti and Tony Acciavatti; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wilford and Dyle Denison; a son-in-law, Scott Ferris; brother-in-law, John Sissel; sister-in-law, Betty Denison; and a niece, Marla Denison. Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at noon on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Gene's Gym-English Valleys High School in North English. Pastor Luke Caster and Al Ling will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday prior to services at the gym. Memorials may be sent to English Valleys Athletics, English Valleys Community Scholarship Foundation, the North English First Responders or Essence of Life Hospice. The family welcomes you to wear your favorite EV Bears or Iowa Hawkeyes apparel for Gene's services. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Gene and his family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries