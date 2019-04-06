|
EUGENE HENRY WITTE Williamsburg Eugene Henry Witte of Williamsburg died on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the age of 87. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy with Pastor Gary Sears officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Conroy. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Conroy, with military honors conducted by Williamsburg VFW Post 8797. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Lutheran Interparish School, Williamsburg, or Williamsburg Lions Club for the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019