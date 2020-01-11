Home

Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
628 Commercial St
Strawberry Point, IA 52076
(563) 933-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
628 Commercial St
Strawberry Point, IA 52076
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Scripture service
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
Strawberry Point, IA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Strawberry Point, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Strawberry Point, IA
View Map
Eugene John "Gene" Rima


1931 - 2020
Eugene John "Gene" Rima Obituary
EUGENE JOHN "GENE" RIMA Strawberry Point Eugene John "Gene" Rima, 88, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Survivors include his eight children, Mark (Deb) Rima of Cave Creek, Ariz., Debra (Phil) Steffen of Winthrop, Gary (Marla) Rima of Charles City, Dennis (Julie) Rima of Dubuque, Neil (Marcia) Rima of Nevada, Janet (friend, R.W. McDowell) Rima of Delhi, David (Lori) Rima of Cedar Rapids and Lisa (Chad) Sage of El Paso, Texas; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother, Jim (Elaine) Rima of Oquawka, Ill.; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Doug Bowers of Strawberry Point, who looked after Gene these past few years; and many other friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Rima, in 2015; his granddaughter, Michelle Rima; his great-granddaughter, Macie Hankins; and one brother, Neil Rima. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa, with the Rev. Jim Goerend officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point, where there will be a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call one hour before Mass at the church on Friday. Gene's family invites everyone to wear Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears or their favorite sports team's clothing and jeans to the visitation. Interment with military rites: Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
