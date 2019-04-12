Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Larson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene L. "Gene" Larson

Obituary

EUGENE L. "GENE" LARSON

Urbandale

Eugene L. "Gene" Larson, 86, of Deerfield Community, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away April 4, 2019, in Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. April 16, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1340 Third Ave. in Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Visitation in the parlors from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Gene is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet C.; their two sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) Larson of Des Moines and Steven (Jodi) Larson of Richmond, Va.; three grandchildren, Matthew, Anna and Jacob. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Greg; and his brother and sister.

Eugene Louis Larson, the son of Carl and Marie (Shodeen) Larson, was born March 21, 1933, in Stanton, Iowa. He graduated from the Stanton High School in 1951 and later graduated from Iowa State University, after serving two years in the U.S. Army. Gene married Janet Foltz of Wichita, Kan., in 1960, settling in Cedar Rapids in 1961.

Gene spent 35 years working in the commercial construction industry. Starting at Loomis Bros., and later co-owner of Larson & Unzeitig Construction Co., and finally as president of Gene Larson Inc. Construction Co. He retired in 1995. The couple spent winters in Sun City West, Ariz., enjoying the warm weather, new friends, golf and fishing.

Gene loved to hunt and fish. An annual Canadian fishing trip with his sons and grandsons was a tradition for almost 40 years. Another special tradition was hunting pheasants the opening weekends in Iowa and South Dakota. Gene was a gracious host to many friends on many hunting and fishing trips and making sure they had an enjoyable experience.

Gene was a conservation enthusiast, holding lifetime memberships in Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the National Turkey Federation. He also was a life member of Iowa State University Alumni Association and a supporter of the Iowa State University Foundation. Gene held many memberships in civic and professional organizations and was appointed to serve on the Iowa Board of Economic Development for two terms. He also was a member of Rotary International and named a Paul Harris Fellow. Gene served many years on the St. Paul's Building Committee. He was a member of El Kahir Shrine for more than 50 years, serving in many ways.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the El Kahir Shrine Transportation Fund, 905 Tower Terrace Road, Hiawatha, IA 52233, or St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019