EUGENE MELVIN Cedar Rapids Eugene Melvin, 72, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Chicago, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home quietly in his sleep. A private service will be held for family. After moving to Iowa, Eugene was employed by City Carton for 18 years. He married his wife, Lynn, on June 13, 1999. Eugene is survived by his wife, Lynn; four children, Darnell (Donna), Tineke, Lonny and Sarah (Charles) Greer; a stepson, Ken; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Brown, Ora Henry-Melvin, Janice Melvin, Betty (Larry) Bonner, Helen Melvin and Dorothy (Al) Lundy of Colorado; and two brothers-in-law, Stanley (Roxann) of Nichols and John Schlabaugh of Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters. Memorial donations may be made in Eugene's honor to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, [email protected] Online condolences may be left for the family at www.iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019
