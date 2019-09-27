Home

Eugene P. "Tote" Toton

EUGENE P. "TOTE" TOTON Cedar Rapids On Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Gene, husband and father, passed away at the age of 81. Gene was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa. He worked as a mechanic and supervisor at the Cedar Rapids Post Office. On Nov. 11, 1974, he married Sandra Toton. They raised one daughter, Sarah. In his younger years, Gene enjoyed building engines and drag racing. His hobbies later included watching TV and playing with his dogs. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his sisters, Mary (Daryl Hynek) and Beverly Roberts; his sister-in-law, Shirley Stelzer; his daughter, Sarah and her husband, Micah; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved chihuahua, Freddy.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
