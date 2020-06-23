Eugne Rudin

EUGENE P. RUDIN Marengo Eugene P. Rudin, 70, of Marengo, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at St John's Lutheran Church, Marengo, with Pastor Andrew Grey officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at the Marengo Cemetery. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo, or the Marengo Fire Department. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Gene is survived by his wife, Phillis; his daughter, Kelly (Joe) Smith of Marengo; two grandchildren, Ian James and Brooke Lily; a brother, Steven (LaRae) Rudin of North Liberty; many relatives; and special friends, Terry Pope, Charlie Johnson and Lee and Linda Block and their daughters, Leanne and Lieshia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store