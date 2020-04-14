|
EUNICE IDA DETLEFSEN Marion Eunice Ida Detlefsen, 68, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, of natural causes at her home in Marion, Iowa. A Celebration of Life at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery will be held at a later date. She was born March 30, 1952, in Cedar Rapids to Walter and Ida Detlefsen. She was preceded in death by her parents. Eunice was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids and a resident of Linn Haven and Systems Unlimited in Cedar Rapids and Marion. She is survived by her brother, Phil (Polly) Detlefsen of Waterloo, Iowa; and her sister, Jo Ann (Les) Kleinmaier of Ottawa, Ill.; along with nieces Jennifer, Karen, Sara and Susan. She also is survived by six grandnieces and nephews and many loving cousins. Eunice graduated from Trinity Lutheran School and Kennedy High School and worked for many years at Options of Linn County. She was a very special person with very special abilities. She demonstrated that simple things in life can be the greatest joys. Her most precious times were attending church services and being with family, friends and her caring staff. She loved to swim, ride her bike, color pictures and eat hot fudge sundaes. We will miss her sense of humor and unique laugh that always would bring a smile. Memorial donations may be directed to Systems Unlimited or Hospice of Mercy. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020