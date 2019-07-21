Home

EUNICE RUTH WASENDORF Grinnell Eunice Ruth Wasendorf, 86, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Grinnell Health Care Center in Grinnell, Iowa. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Vinton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. Private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Eunice was born Oct. 3, 1932, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence Burton and Ruth Isabell Beard Clute. She was a 1951 graduate of McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On June 25, 1976, Eunice was united in marriage with Harry "John" Wasendorf in Vinton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2002. Eunice worked at Killian's and as a waitress at the Starlight Lounge in Cedar Rapids. She also worked for the Cedar Rapids Public Library, retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Vinton Presbyterian Church, working in the church kitchen and participating in Bible study. She enjoyed music, animals, art, playing cards, gardening and taking walks. Eunice is survived by three daughters, Carol (Pete Lahn) Cerqua of Grinnell, Judy Chittick-Dellatto of Ryan and Nancy (Jeffrey) Wilcox of Marion; one sister, Janithe (Al) Herr of Denver; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and two brothers, Lawrence and David Clute. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Shelter, 211 W. Fourth St., Vinton, IA 52349. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Eunice and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019
