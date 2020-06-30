EUNICE WESSELS Coggon Eunice Wessels, 69, of Coggon, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City, Iowa. Eunice's family requests you respect social distancing guidelines and please wear a face mask. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Coggon Cemetery in Coggon, Iowa. Eunice is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Lloyd Wessels; 15 children, Carolyn Keener (Martin) of Walker, Iowa, Jonny Keener of Coggon, Iowa, Terry McMurrin of Riceville, Iowa, Richard (Alicia) McMurrin of Maud, Texas, Jacqueline McMurrin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Michael McMurrin of Cedar Rapids, Jesse (Abbie) Keener of Ryan, Iowa, Katie McMurrin of Maud, Crystal (Corbin) McCombs of Springville, Iowa, Amber Wessels (Chris) of Central City, Iowa, Allison Huenefeld-Wessels of Dubuque, Iowa, Rebecca Wessels of Glenwood, Iowa, Autumn Wessels (Markus) of Center Point, Iowa, Arthur Wessels (Heather) of Coggon and Raven Wessels of Hiawatha, Iowa; 25 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five siblings, Nancy Randall, Kay Matthews, Everett Sturtz, all of Maud, Texas, James Sturtz of Cherokee, Iowa, and Ethel; and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Jackie Sturtz; two siblings, Mary (Terry) McMurrin and Wayne Sturtz; and one grandson, Colt McMurrin. Eunice's family requests you please write a short memory or funny story of Eunice to be left in a memory box at the visitation. You may also share a memory of Eunice at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.