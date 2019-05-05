Home

Eva Brecht Obituary
EVA BRECHT Walker Eva Brecht, 86, of Walker, Iowa, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home. A joint burial will be held for George and Eva at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Walker Cemetery, Walker, Iowa, followed by a Celebration of Life from 4 to 6 p.m. at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, Iowa, with a service beginning at 6 p.m. Eva was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Greeley, Iowa, the daughter of Russell and Edna (Tyrrell) Smock. She married George Brecht on July 31, 1953, in Iowa City, Iowa. Eva loved spending time with her family, going to casinos and fishing. Survivors include children, Susan Woods of Walker, Mark (Sue) Brecht of Waterloo, Peggy Fitzsenry of Independence, Russell Brecht of Walker and Brad (Cammie) Brecht of Dubuque; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Audrey (Ambrose) Loecke and Joyce (Gary) Barnhart; and sisters-in-law, Mary Smock and Carolyn Smock. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Russell and Edna; grandson, Justin; and siblings, Lois (Burt), Jayne (Mert), Bud (Brenda), Val and Rick. The family would like to thank UnityPoint-St. Luke's, Dr. Gray, Dr. Venkatesh, and her favorite, Dr. Naser Payvandi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Eva at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019
