EVA ELLEN KRIEGERMEIER Cedar Rapids Eva Ellen Kriegermeier, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Eva is survived by her children, Patricia Sorensen and Michael (Debra) Kriegermeier; six grandchildren, Chad (Shane) Kriegermeier, Tara (Lari) Chesmore, Tracy Sorensen, Corey (Andrea) Kriegermeier, Eric (Laura) Kriegermeier and Nathan Kriegermeier; seven great-grandchildren (with one on the way); a sister, Juanita Traxler; and many loving extended family members; and her special dog, Zoey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Kriegermeier; a son, Gregory Kriegermeier; and five siblings. Eva Ellen Kriegermeier was born on Aug. 3, 1930, in Albia, Iowa, the daughter of Willie and Eva (Rouse) Daugherty. She was a teacher in a one-room school house before meeting her future husband, Wayne Kriegermeier. They were united in marriage on May 29, 1948, in Albia, Iowa. Eva was employed at Rockwell Collins as a lead operator from 1972, until retiring in 1991. She worked on space shuttle parts. Eva was a member of Cedar Hills Community Church, where she taught adult Bible study. She always will be remembered for being a loving and wonderful mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Hills Community Church or the : act.alz.org/site/donation. Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019