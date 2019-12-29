|
EVA GRUNDER Anamosa Eva Grunder, 82, of Anamosa, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. Eva was born June 2, 1937, in Edgewood, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Gertrude (Borton) Reusch. Eva graduated from Edgewood High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to John Grunden on Dec. 6, 1957, in Mechanicsville, Iowa. Eva worked at MCI WorldCom for 12 years. She also worked at Fran's craft shop for 12 years. Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting. Survivors include a brother, Robert (Evelyn) Reusch; and a sister, Betty (George) Barnes, all of Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; a son, John R. Grunder III; a brother, Art Reusch; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Reusch. A special thanks to her best friends and care givers Brian and Debbie Merritt, Amy, Lewis and Adam. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019