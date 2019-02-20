Home

Eva "Betty" Hill

Eva "Betty" Hill Obituary
EVA ELIZABETH "BETTY" HILL Manchester Eva Elizabeth "Betty" Hill, 81, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include her three children, Gary Heims (friend Robin Cram) and Bill (JoLynn) Heims, all of Delhi, and Kay (Dennis) Routier of Manchester; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one step-grandchild. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. A private family service will be held. Interment: St. John Catholic Cemetery, Delhi.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
