EVA L. IRVIN West Branch Eva L. Irvin, 86, of West Branch, formerly of Iowa City, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Crestview Care Center where she has resided. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. There will be visitation at the funeral home after 11:30 a.m. until services Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Eva Louise Neider was born Nov. 21, 1932, in Iowa City, the daughter of Adelle (Letts) and Frank Neider. She was united in marriage to Roger A. Irvin on Aug. 19, 1952, in Iowa City. The couple spent more than 20 years near Solon where they farmed and began their family, later moving into Iowa City. Eva loved caring for her family and home and was known for many things, including her ability and expertise to cook and bake. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs and, of course, getting her hair done on a very routine basis! Her family includes her children, Kathy J. Murphy (George), James A. Irvin (Janice) and William A. Irvin (Tricia); six grandchildren; and four great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and granddaughter, Heather Dawn Murphy.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019