EVA MILLER Shellsburg Eva Miller, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020. Private family services will be held, with burial at Parkers Grove Cemetery in rural Shellsburg. Eva was born Dec. 4, 1919, the daughter of William and Maria (Malzahan) Buls, in rural Bremer County, Iowa. She graduated from Frederika High School in 1938. In 1939, she was united in marriage to Keith Scott, who preceded her in death in 1954. On Jan. 1, 1957, Eva was united in marriage to Herschel Miller in Tripoli, Iowa. The couple farmed and raised their family near Shellsburg. Eva was an active farm wife and a member of the First Presbyterian church in Shellsburg. She enjoyed playing cards and was involved in the Malta Chapter of the Eastern Star, Past Matrons club, Canton Township Homemakers and the Shellsburg Sorosis Club. She is survived by her son, Rex (Mary) Miller of Shellsburg; and granddaughter, Tiffany (Matt) Roling; two step-granddaughters, Sara Miller and Jill (Brian) Kuhn; one step-great-grandson, Zachary Kuhn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Keith and Herschel; a brother; and two infant sisters. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
