EVAN CLEMMENS West Branch Evan Clemmens, 84, formerly of West Branch and Iowa City, died at Trinity Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Private family burial services have taken place at the Pee Dee Cemetery near Springdale. Public memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced due to COVID-19. Memorial donations can be made in Evan's memory to the River Community Church of Iowa City or the Springdale United Methodist Church. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please go to the funeral home website, www.gayandciha.com
. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Evan's family and his services.