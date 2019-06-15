EVAN HARKEY Marion Evan Harkey, 7, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Marion, officiated by the Rev. Andrew Happ of Center Point United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Evan was born May 25, 2012, in Iowa, the son of Ryan and Jessica (Langguth) Harkey. He attended Indian Creek School in Marion. Evan loved watching Disney movies, listening to music and loved spending time with his buddies at school. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Evan is survived by his parents, Ryan and Jessica Harkey; grandparents, Rose and Brian Deal, Mick and Charlie Estle Langguth, Dawn and Richard Hall, and Dave and Meegan Harkey; aunts and uncles, Brent (Angie) Harkey, Mitch (Alex) Harkey, Jeremy (Kelly) Hall, Cameron Hall, Zach (Jarred) Mattison and Lauren (Elise) Mattison; great-grandparents, Sally Richard, Clyde (Nona) Deal, Joan Langguth and Darrel (Kathy) Gilbert; godparents, Niki (Steve) Aab; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and other family members. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital for the care given to Evan. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Evan's memory. Please share a memory of Evan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary