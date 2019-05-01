EVAN MCKIM TALLMAN Cedar Rapids Evan McKim Tallman, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo following a long illness. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Mark's United Methodist by Pastor Bonnie Koeppen. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. Evan is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia of Cedar Rapids; son, Rick (Pat) Tallman of Plant City, Fla.; daughters, Debra (Daniel) Delagrave of Leakey, Texas, and Julia (Daniel) Burke of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Evan was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters. Evan was born Nov. 25, 1926, in Sutherland, the son of Francis and Mabel Duea Tallman. He graduated from Iowa City High in 1945, and served in the Army during World War II. Evan then received a BSC (Commerce) degree from the University of Iowa. He married Patricia Ricketts on June 23, 1951, in Iowa City. Evan worked in sales and product management at Wilson Foods for 33 years, retiring in 1987. He was a pastoral care visitor volunteer at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, and a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, active in lay care ministry. Evan enjoyed playing golf and was a member of many golf leagues. He and Patricia wintered for 20 years in Panama City Beach, Fla., and loved having family times. Evan will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Evan's family would like to thank the staff at the Gardens Care Center for their wonderful care that was given to him this last year. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019