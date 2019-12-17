Home

Evangeline Mally-Nawaz Obituary
EVANGELINE MALLY-NAWAZ Marion Evangeline Mally-Nawaz, 1, of Marion: Heaven gained a precious angel on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home conducted by Pastor John Albertson. Evangeline was born Oct. 11, 2018, in Iowa City, the daughter of Jawad Nawaz and Sienna Mally-Nawaz. She loved "Moana," "Frozen," "Little Mermaid" and "Tangled." Diva Eva's attitude shined brightly in the mischievous way she looked at you. Her laugh was infectious, and she loved to be complimented and praised. Eva had a fighting spirit and changed the lives of everyone who came in contact with her. She was a star in the Stead Children's Hospital and she brought joy and laughter to all the staff. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her parents, Jawad Nawaz and Sienna Mally-Nawaz; sister, Trelynn Nawaz; brother, Zay Nawaz; grandmothers, Cara Mally and Naseem Nawaz; grandfather, Jessie Wright; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials in her memory may be directed to the family or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank-you to the doctors and staff who have taken care of Eva over the past year. Please share a memory of Eva at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
