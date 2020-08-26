EVELYN B. NEWMIRE Cedar Rapids Evelyn B. Newmire, 98, of Hollister, Mo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Point Lookout Nursing Home in Hollister. Graveside services at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a son, Robert (Beverly) of Des Moines; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Ronald; two grandsons, Robert and Raymond; and her twin sister, Ethelyn Slaughter. Evelyn was born on Jan. 11, 1922 in West Branch, the daughter of Russell and Jane (Burke) King. She married Robert C. Newmire on Oct. 15, 1938, in Iowa City. Robert passed away in 2005. Evelyn was a homemaker. She was a member of the Boat Club in Coralville. She enjoyed gardening and boating, and was famous for her skills in the kitchen, baking her delicious pies and desserts. Evelyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a message or tribute to Evelyn's family on the web page www.cedarmemorial.com
