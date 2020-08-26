1/
Evelyn B. Newmire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVELYN B. NEWMIRE Cedar Rapids Evelyn B. Newmire, 98, of Hollister, Mo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Point Lookout Nursing Home in Hollister. Graveside services at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a son, Robert (Beverly) of Des Moines; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Ronald; two grandsons, Robert and Raymond; and her twin sister, Ethelyn Slaughter. Evelyn was born on Jan. 11, 1922 in West Branch, the daughter of Russell and Jane (Burke) King. She married Robert C. Newmire on Oct. 15, 1938, in Iowa City. Robert passed away in 2005. Evelyn was a homemaker. She was a member of the Boat Club in Coralville. She enjoyed gardening and boating, and was famous for her skills in the kitchen, baking her delicious pies and desserts. Evelyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a message or tribute to Evelyn's family on the web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved