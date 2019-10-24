|
|
EVELYN MEYERS BADGER Cedar Rapids Evelyn Meyers Badger, 96, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at First Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Melanie Van Weedlen will officiate. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Tom) Donnelly of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Sally Badger of Savannah, Ga.; three grandsons, Sean (Kellyn) Donnelly of Westerville, Ryan Donnelly of Cedar Rapids and Dr. Colin Donnelly (Bridget) of Center Valley, Pa.; one granddaughter, Sara (Bob) Hartley of Savannah; and seven great-grandchildren, Maura, Tommy and Bridget Donnelly of Westerville, Eliza and Lucy Donnelly of Center Valley, and Annie and Patrick Hartley of Savannah. She was preceded in death by husband, Walter; son, Mark; granddaughter, Carrie Badger; brother, Julius Meyer; and sister, Eleanor Butterfield. Evelyn was born Dec. 29, 1922, to John and Ella Meyers of Lisbon. She attended Lisbon public schools and graduated from Grinnell College in 1944. She met Walter while attending summer school at Cornell College in Mount Vernon. They were married Aug. 19, 1944, in Lisbon. They celebrated their 70th anniversary together until Walt's passing in 2015. After Walt's return from the Navy, they moved to Cedar Rapids. On his retirement in 1983, they divided their time between Cedar Rapids and Sanibel and Fort Myers, Fla. Evelyn had been a member of the First Congregational Church since 1947. She also was a member of Chapter JI PEO for 63 years. Evelyn especially enjoyed family times and get-togethers. She was very proud of her family and their activities and accomplishments. She also enjoyed travel and felt privileged to visit many countries around the world. Her favorite pastimes included reading, playing bridge and Mah Jong with her many friends in Cedar Rapids and Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church, 361 Washington Ave. SE, or the . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019