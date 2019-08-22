Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Evelyn Cole


1945 - 2019
EVELYN COLE Coralville Evelyn Cole, 73, of Coralville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 20, at her home. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward American Burn Association in Evelyn's name. Evelyn was born Sept. 6, 1945, in Buckeye Township, Ill., daughter of Evelyn (Schoonhoven) Nichols. In 1963, Evelyn graduated from Dakota High School in Dakota, Ill. Following high school, she graduated from nursing school at Indian Hills Community College in 1979. Evelyn worked at the Burn Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for a number of years. Following a work injury, she did home health care for Homelife and the Visiting Nurses Association. Evelyn enjoyed traveling. She took many vacations with her mother all around the United States, her favorite destination being Roswell, N.M. Evelyn was a coin and stamp collector. She was a fan of Elvis Presley and visited Graceland multiple times. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Martin (Karen) Cole of Marion, Iowa, and Jeff (Joni) Cole of Ortonville, Minn.; her grandchildren, Brittany Cole of West Liberty, Dylan Cole of Cedar Rapids, Allison Cole of Marion and Makayla Clark of Fort Dodge; her mother, Evelyn Nichols; and her siblings, Charlene (Carol) Digman of Agoura Hills, Calif. Evelyn also was survived by numerous extended family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
