EVELYN CRAWFORD Cedar Rapids Evelyn Crawford, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her home. Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial: Czech National Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Evelyn was born Aug. 19, 1928, at the family farmhouse outside of Ladora, Iowa, the youngest of seven children born to Clayborne Edward and Beatrice Violet (James) Dee. From her union with Leonard Skvor she raised eight children: Leonard (Kathy) Skvor, Joe (Linda) Skvor, Thomas (Anne) Skvor, Daniel Skvor, Mary (John) Zlatohlavek, Ruth Fuessley (Buck Brown), Theresa Skvor and Michelle Butler. Evelyn also is survived by 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She married Howard W. Crawford on Nov. 10, 1985. Howard died in 2014. Following her retirement from many years at Mercy Medical Center, Evelyn volunteered at Mercy until February 2016. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and grandson, Joshua J. Skvor. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to nurses Alice and Myra from Hospice of Mercy, and a special thank you to Dr. Melanie Stahlberg. Please share a memory of Evelyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020