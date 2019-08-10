Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Cropp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Cropp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Cropp Obituary
EVELYN CROPP Cedar Rapids Evelyn Cropp, 96, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019, at Cottage Grove. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Evelyn Elizabeth Heins was born April 1, 1923, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to John and Martha (Faverty) Heins. Evelyn attended Garfield Elementary and graduated from Franklin High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Coe College. Evelyn was united in marriage to Robert Howard Cropp on June 30, 1945, at Central Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked as a preschool teacher at St. Paul's United Methodist Church for 15 years. Evelyn was a member of Creative Artist Guild, Elks Auxiliary and Women's Club. She played bridge all her life with a group of high school friends. To promote her love of reading and poetry, she volunteered as the church librarian at Central Park Presbyterian Church. Evelyn was a big Hawkeyes fan. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, music of all types and especially spending time with her family. Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Lynn (Steve) Stamp of Marion and Julie (Thomas) Whitlatch of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Kelly (Travis) Valley, Brian Stamp, Kristin Stamp, Joshua Sova, Jessica (Ryan) Ritchie and Amber (Matt) Baty; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Marion "Jack" Heins. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now