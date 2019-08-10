|
|
EVELYN CROPP Cedar Rapids Evelyn Cropp, 96, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Aug. 9, 2019, at Cottage Grove. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Evelyn Elizabeth Heins was born April 1, 1923, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to John and Martha (Faverty) Heins. Evelyn attended Garfield Elementary and graduated from Franklin High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Coe College. Evelyn was united in marriage to Robert Howard Cropp on June 30, 1945, at Central Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked as a preschool teacher at St. Paul's United Methodist Church for 15 years. Evelyn was a member of Creative Artist Guild, Elks Auxiliary and Women's Club. She played bridge all her life with a group of high school friends. To promote her love of reading and poetry, she volunteered as the church librarian at Central Park Presbyterian Church. Evelyn was a big Hawkeyes fan. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, music of all types and especially spending time with her family. Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Lynn (Steve) Stamp of Marion and Julie (Thomas) Whitlatch of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Kelly (Travis) Valley, Brian Stamp, Kristin Stamp, Joshua Sova, Jessica (Ryan) Ritchie and Amber (Matt) Baty; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Marion "Jack" Heins. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019