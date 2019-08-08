|
EVELYN D. DUNN Manchester Evelyn D. Dunn, 99, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. Private family services will be held with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Evelyn was born on June 19, 1920, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Merlin S. and Bertha M. (Barker) Tracy. She was a 1938 graduate of Manchester High School. Evelyn married William Thomas Dunn on Nov. 15, 1940, in Manchester. She formerly was employed with Collins Radio and Lewis Systems. Evelyn enjoyed playing cards, wearing the color purple and attending her Friday Afternoon Club. One of the highlights of her life was going on a hot-air balloon ride for her 90th birthday. Evelyn is survived by her children, Ruth Dunn Voshell, William T. Dunn (Frank Way), Larry (Marjorie Taylor) Dunn and Dr. Garry (Deb) Dunn; grandchildren, Gayle (Ken Thomas) Voshell, Teble (Adam) Lawrence, Troy (Sara) Kuhn and Shawn Dunn; great-grandchildren, Lu Lawrence, Mickey Lindsay, Tia Lawrence, Aidan Lindsay, Dezmend Lawrence, Ashley Kuhn and Sam Kuhn; and 16 nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, William Dunn, in 1989; her parents; one brother; five sisters; and son-in-law, Wayne Voshell. The family wants to thank the staff at the Meadows and the Good Neighbor Home for the great care she has received the past six years. The staff are so caring and have been a great joy. Also many thanks to St. Croix Hospice. The family requests no flowers or memorials to the Good Neighbor Society. Please share a memory of Evelyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019