Evelyn Eliza Montgomery
EVELYN ELIZA MONTGOMERY Waupaca, Wis. Evelyn Eliza Montgomery, 79, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1941, in Waupaca, Wis. The daughter of Reinhart and Edith (Funk) Guderjohn. She married Ernie Montgomery on Aug. 19, 1995. She worked for Aramark at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Evelyn enjoyed going bowling with her daughter and teammates every week. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She never missed a game. She also enjoyed going to play bingo with family members. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Scott) Jole of Waupaca, Wis.; sons, David (Pat) Kamke of Green Bay, Wis., and James Kamke of Clintonville, Wis.; stepdaughter, Susan Myers of Hiawatha, Iowa; stepson, Robert Montgomery; grandkids, Jeremy Jole, Nathan Jole, Joe Barden, Becca Kamke, Dan Kamke, John Kamke, Steven Kamke, Micah Myers, Caleb Myers, Brady Myers, Cody Myers and Kegan Myers; and nine great-grandkids. Evelyn was preceded in death by husband, Ernie Montgomery; parents, Reinhart and Edith Guderjohn; and brother, Jimmy Guderjohn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Dunkard Cemetery in Toddville, Iowa. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
