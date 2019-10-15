Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories
Evelyn Fae Townsend

Evelyn Fae Townsend Obituary
EVELYN FAE TOWNSEND Cedar Rapids Evelyn Fae Townsend, formerly of Center Point, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. Evelyn Fae was born Sept. 11, 1925, to Glen and Katherine (Jager) Townsend, in Drakesville, Iowa. After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1944, Evelyn enrolled in the nursing program at Evangelical Deaconess Hospital in Marshalltown. She was a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital intermittently over a 30-year period. Evelyn married Dorcie "Dean" Townsend on Feb. 19, 1949, in Bentonville, Ark. They were the proud parents of three children, Karla, Coleen and Kevin. Evelyn always found peace through nature, relishing her walks through the timber and planting flowers and vegetables in her yard. But her family always came first, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Evelyn is survived by her children, Karla Raterman of Rome, Ga., Coleen Ashlock of Cedar Rapids and Kevin Townsend of Center Point; grandchildren, Sara, Wade, Nick, Scott, Krista and Amy; nine great-grandchildren; her sister; her sister-in law; and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, her parents and six siblings. Special thanks to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice for helping Evelyn and her family at the end of her life. Memorial donations may be directed to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
