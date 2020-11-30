EVELYN FAYE "PUGGY" WEAVER Cedar Rapids Evelyn Faye "Puggy" Weaver, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home. Services will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Evelyn was born on April 11, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Ruth (Kimbrough) and George Fields Sr. She attended Wilson High School. Evelyn was united in marriage to Rex Elmer Weaver Jr., on Oct. 22, 1965, in Galena, Ill. She worked as a payroll clerk for HACAP. Survivors include her siblings, Lois Fields Frisk of Cedar Rapids, Louise Fields Pierce of Mississippi, Carol Rawson, George W. Fields Jr., Pauline Hanson, all of Cedar Rapids, Penny Fields Zeller of Atkins, Iowa, and Michael Fields of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Fields; father, George Fields Sr.; husband, Rex, in 1985; sisters, Bonnie Miller, Shirley Lauterbach and Cheryle Hootman; and brother, Doug Fields. Memorials may be directed to the family, c/o Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Please share a memory of Evelyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
