EVELYN FEUERBACH Van Horne Evelyn Feuerbach, 98, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Private family services will be held at Cameron Park on Main Street in Keystone. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Cards of condolence or memorials may be forwarded to Sandra Fetter, 157 W. Cemetery Rd., Fairfax, IA 52228 Evelyn was born Jan. 13, 1922, in Elberon, Iowa, the daughter of John and Rose (Stahr) Konicek. She graduated from Clutier High School in 1939. On Feb. 24, 1945, she was united in marriage to Kenneth William Feuerbach in the Elberon Methodist parsonage. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Van Horne. Evelyn will be remembered for her smile. She was known by her family as a good cook, especially chocolate chip cookies, pecan pie and potato salad. In addition to her family, her enjoyment was her beautiful flowers. She is survived by her children, Sandy (Feuerbach) Fetter of Fairfax and Jim Feuerbach of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Gloria Feuerbach of Keystone; grandchildren, Shannon (Jen) Feuerbach of Keystone, Kyle (Nikki) Feuerbach of Chicago, Ashley (Brian) Horaski of Phoenix, Brock Fetter of Fairfax and Stasia (Mike) Pennington of St. Paul, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Preston Feuerbach, Phoenix Feuerbach, Lane Fetter, Grayson Horaski and Beckett Horaski; and her brother, Duane Konicek of Belle Plaine. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son, John Feuerbach; son-in-law, Greg Fetter; grandson, Cameron Feuerbach; siblings, Harold, Marvin and Donald Konicek; and sisters, Violet Cox, Maxine Podjasky, Eleanor Andresen, Genevieve Kromminga, Beverly Wentworth, Patricia Fry and LaVonne Kouba.
