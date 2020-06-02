EVELYN V. HAMILTON Coralville Evelyn V. Hamilton, 92, formerly of Coralville and West Branch, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Evelyn chose to be cremated. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. The family requests no flowers or plants. Memorials can be directed to the Evelyn Hamilton memorial fund. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Survivors include her children, Debbie Olswold (Ron) of Walford, Craig Hamilton of Coralville, Tim Hamilton of West Liberty and Steve Hamilton (Pam) of Moscow, Iowa; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren. A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 2, 2020.