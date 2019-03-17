EVELYN M. MERRITT HENLE Cedar Rapids Evelyn Mae Merritt Henle (Mayer) went to be with her Father in heaven on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Cedar Rapids at the age of 91. Services at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4300 Trailridge Rd. SE. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. She is survived by her sister, Ione (Wayne) Lehew of Cedar Rapids; children, Janice (Ken) Brost of Cedar Falls; Karen (Mick) Armstrong of Boise, Idaho; Pat (Don) Schwartz of Central City; Judy Merritt of Des Moines and Dan Merritt of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth Scott; brother, Don Mayer; children, Jerry and Lynne; grandson, David Chrystal; sons-in-law, Virgil Power and Mike Coppock; daughter-in-law, Barbara Merritt; her first husband, Ira; and second husband, Wayne. She was born Dec. 30, 1927, on a farm outside of Central City, Iowa, to Franklin and Lillian (Fellows) Mayer. She married Ira Merritt on April 22, 1950, in Central City, and they were married for 48 years. They lived on a farm outside of Springville, where they raised their seven children. Once the kids were grown, they moved to Cedar Rapids and joined The Church of Latter-Day Saints. She loved to crochet and to witness for the Lord. She loved her church and all of her church family. She was very grateful for all the help they have given her since she joined. She loved music and dancing, where she found a new friend who later became her husband, Wayne Henle. Memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary