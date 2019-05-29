EVELYN L. HOLM Marion Evelyn L. Holm, 92, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 15, 1927, in Arlington, Iowa, to Dow and Blanch (Newton) Clute. Evelyn graduated from Iowa State Teachers College and began teaching in 1949. She taught at many different schools in Iowa and received multiple teaching awards. She met and married Leonard Holm in December 1951. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she loved her birds and dogs, spending time in her garden and quilting. Evelyn was a charter member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. She was a member of the Eastern Star, the church's quilting club and the women's Bible study. Evelyn is survived by her children, Ann (Joe) Frederick, Carol Bowden and Howard (Kyndra) Holm; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; and brother, Daryl Clute. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at both the Winslow House Care Center and Oldorf Hospice House. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection of Marion. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019